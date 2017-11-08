Female shot dead in Temple, suspect arrested by police

A female was shot dead near Jackson Park in Temple Wednesday morning, according to police.

Temple Police Department Spokesperson Shawana Neely said officers arrested the lone suspect shortly after 11 a.m., but she did not immediately release the suspect's identity.

Police had previously blocked off parts of 2nd, 4th, 6th, and 8th Streets near Jackson Park, as part of their search for the shooter, according to law enforcement officials. Jackson Park is located at 925 N. 4th St. in Temple.

A Channel 6 News crew near the scene observed two mobile command centers and an armored vehicle that were set up near the intersection of North 6th Street and East Irvin Avenue. Officers put on tactical gear, while they searched for the suspect who was ultimately arrested.

Lamar Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School were each put on a soft lockdown during the hunt for the suspect. Those lockdowns have since been lifted, according to Neely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

