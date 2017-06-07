Parrish Cobb indicted in robbery of Baylor student

Parrish Cobb. Photo: McLennan County Sheriff's Office

Former La Vega High School football star Parrish Cobb, 19, and his former teammate Ayorinde Gibson, 21, were indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury Wednesday for the armed robbery of a Baylor student back in January.

The 54th Judicial District Court confirmed both men were indicted for aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony.

Back in April, Cobb was arrested again for another armed robbery in Norman, Oklahoma, where he was attending the University of Oklahoma. After his first arrest, he was suspended indefinitely.

