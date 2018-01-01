7-month-old baby inside stolen car found safe

A 7-month-old officials say was inside a stolen car has been found safe. (Photo: KHOU)

HUMBLE, Texas - A 7-month-old officials say was inside a stolen car has been found safe.

BREAKING: Investigators on scene confirm missing 7-month-old from Humble is found safe. Baby was inside car stolen from gas station #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/S6IiWJiwId — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) January 2, 2018

An Amber Alert was issued for 7-month-old Allison King Monday night. Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say she was taken in her mother's car at the Shell gas station at 21502 Aldine Westfield Road in Humble.

Pct. 4 deputies say the mother went into the gas station and left Allison in her black Nissan Sentra, which was then stolen.

