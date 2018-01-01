KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

7-month-old baby inside stolen car found safe

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:40 PM. CST January 01, 2018

HUMBLE, Texas - A 7-month-old officials say was inside a stolen car has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for 7-month-old Allison King Monday night. Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say she was taken in her mother's car at the Shell gas station at 21502 Aldine Westfield Road in Humble.

Pct. 4 deputies say the mother went into the gas station and left Allison in her black Nissan Sentra, which was then stolen.

Tune into KHOU 11 News for a live report with the latest details on this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories