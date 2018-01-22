PD: ATM camera shows pair try to use credit card stolen from Salado Museum

Photo: Salado PD (Photo: Custom)

The Salado Police Department announced Monday it was searching for two suspects linked to an early January break-in and theft at the Salado Museum on Main Street.

Salado Police Chief Rick Ashe said the museum was burglarized late Jan. 9 or early Jan. 10. The thief, he said, climbed through a window, stole $200-300 from the cash drawer and took a credit card, too.

Ashe said an ATM surveillance camera captured an image of a man and woman trying to use the stolen card, and police would now like to identify both people.

If you recognize either of the individuals in the below photo, please call Salado Police at 254-947-5681. Or, click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

