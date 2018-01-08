3 dead, another critical in possible murder-suicide at San Luis in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Police are investigating a quadruple shooting reported at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston.

Captain J. Schirard with the Galveston Police Department confirms three people were found dead in a room on the eighth floor. Another person in the room was critically wounded.

The police department says officers were alerted to the sounds of "pops" coming from the floor around 4:30 a.m. Monday. When police arrived at the room, the door was dead-bolted from the inside. Once the officers gained entry they found four people who were shot.

"At this time, detectives with the Galveston Police Department’s Major Crimes Division as well as investigators with the Crime Scene Unit are still on scene at the San Luis Hotel and Resort," stated Schirard in a press release. "Three of the subjects found in the room have been confirmed dead and one is currently in critical condition at UTMB."

Police believe it to be a case of murder-suicide, and they are not looking for any suspects, Schirard said.

