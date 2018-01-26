Police arrest two individuals after seizing drugs during traffic stop in Limestone Co.

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff's Office Facebook (Photo: Custom)

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals on multiple drug charges after copious amounts of drugs were discovered in a search of the suspect's vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday night, according to the department's Facebook page.

In the Facebook post, police said deputies found 38 grams of ecstasy, six grams of Xanax, 29 grams of meth, 12.3 ounces of marijuana, a handgun and a large amount of cash in possession of the individuals inside the vehicle.

The drugs were seized in the midst of a traffic stop late Thursday evening, the department said in the post.

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff's Office Facebook (Photo: Custom)

Two county deputies and a K9 were among those who initiated the search of the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff's Office Facebook (Photo: Custom)

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff's Office Facebook (Photo: Custom)

© 2018 KCEN-TV