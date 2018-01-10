Police chase through two counties ends in McLennan County, backs up traffic

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DPS initiated a vehicle pursuit on northbound I-35 in McLennan County on Wednesday.

The chase went through Hill County, then ended up coming back to McLennan County, where it ended on I-35 south near downtown Waco shortly before 2 p.m.

One suspect is in custody, law enforcement said.

Authorities did not immediately say what the suspect was being pulled over for.

DPS is on the scene and investigating, according to a DPS official.

Drivers should expect serious delays on I-35 southbound through Waco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

