Police chase through two counties ends in McLennan County, backs up traffic

DPS initiated a vehicle pursuit on northbound I-35 in McLennan County on Wednesday.
The chase went through Hill County, then ended up coming back to McLennan County, where it ended on I-35 south near downtown Waco shortly before 2 p.m.
One suspect is in custody, law enforcement said.
Authorities did not immediately say what the suspect was being pulled over for.
DPS is on the scene and investigating, according to a DPS official.
Drivers should expect serious delays on I-35 southbound through Waco.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
