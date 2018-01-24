Police nab woman while serving drug search warrant in Bellmead

The Waco Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a 33-year-old woman Wednesday morning while executing a search warrant at an apartment located at 4120 Bellmead Drive in Bellmead.

SWAT officers, DPS Narcotics officers and a Waco Police K-9 unit all assisted the drug unit during the search, which happened around 5:30 a.m.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said officers recovered roughly 81.25 grams of Methamphetamine, four pills of Ecstasy, roughly 20.28 grams of Marijuana, digital scales and two cell phones.

Edra Iona Broomfield, 33, was arrested during the search and taken to the McLennan County Jail, where she was booked on a charge of possession of Methamphetamine.

