Police: One person injured in late night shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, TEXAS - One person was injured in a late night shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene after multiple reports of gunshots near the area of West Adams Avenue and North Fifth Street, police said.

Police told Channel 6 there was evidence of multiple shots fired, and it appeared to have occurred while a party was going on at a home in the neighborhood.

As of early Sunday morning, police were searching for the shooter. The gunshot victim was believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

