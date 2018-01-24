Police respond to second Wednesday morning shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas -- Police responded to a shooting late Wednesday morning near the 500 block of South Knob Street in Temple. And, police were searching for suspects they said should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said officers were setting up a perimeter shortly after 11 a.m. According to Neely, nobody was injured in the shooting.

Officers at the scene told Channel 6 News Reporter Andrew Moore that multiple shots were fired, but they were not entirely sure how many. They also told him two or three people fled the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

It was the second known shooting in Temple Wednesday morning. A home in the 700 block of Luna Lane was struck by four bullets around 1:30 a.m.

If you have any information about either shooting, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

