Police say this man stole a Ford Focus from a 7-Eleven in Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove Police Department asked Tuesday for the public's help identifying a male suspect investigators said stole a vehicle Monday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 2124 E Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove Police Sgt. Kevin Miller described the stolen vehicle as a blue 2005 Ford Focus with Texas license plate number JXZ1651.

If you recognize the suspect in the photos or have information that could help the investigation, police urge you to call them at 254-547-8222 or call Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. You may also submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here. If your tip leads to an arrest and prosecution, you could be paid a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000.

