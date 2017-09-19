Police search for armed men who held up clerk, stole cash from Waco Valero

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Waco Police are trying to find two male suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Valero located at 4025 Bosque Boulevard in Waco around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers described the suspects as black men, roughly six feet tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds each. One wore a red long sleeve shirt with red shorts and gloves, along with a black shirt wrapped around his head, according to Sgt. Patrick Swanton. The other was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with black shorts and a red shirt wrapped around his head, Swanton said.

One suspected brandished a handgun at the clerk, according to Waco Police. The duo stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running east into the neighborhood behind the gas station.

"It is unknown if this robbery is related to others we have had in the past several weeks," Sgt. Swanton said.

No one was injured during the armed theft.

The two suspects had not been identified, as of lunchtime Tuesday. If you believe you know who they are or you witnessed the robbery, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 254-753-4357 or clicking here.

