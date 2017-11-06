Police search for driver who struck and killed man in Harker Heights

Police announced Monday they were searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing South Amy Lane at the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Drive in Harker Heights around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers identified the victim as Mario M. Tobar, 46, of Harker Heights.

The vehicle that hit and killed Tobar was driving southbound on South Amy Lane, according to police, and the driver never stopped to help him. Tobar was taken to Seton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m., according to Harker Heights Police Spokesperson Stephen Miller.

Miller said the suspect's vehicle was described as a silver or gray Hond Element SUV. But, no further description was released.

Harker Heights Police Crash Investigators and the Criminal Investigation Unit were spearheading the investigation to find the person responsible. If you saw anything that could help police solve the case, please call Harker Heights Police at 254-953-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here. If your tip leads to an arrest and prosecution, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

