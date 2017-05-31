Police searching for man linked to 7 Eleven aggravated robbery

COPPERAS COVE - Copperas Cove Police responded to a call about an aggravated robbery at the 7 Eleven located at 2124 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove, Texas, May 28 at 5:45 a.m.

The officers were told upon arrival that the suspect entered the convenience store, held the clerk at gun point and demanded money.

The suspect was described to police as a light complected black male of medium build, standing approximately 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black belt, and black boots with blue writing.

No injuries of any employees were reported to the police, and the suspect exited the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Copperas Cove Police and Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers continue to investigate the incident.

If anyone has any information about the incident and/or the suspect in question, police are encouraging anyone with such information to submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here, or call the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number at (254) 547-1111.

© 2017 KCEN-TV