Police seek hit-and-run suspect who crashed into woman in Waco

Police scene (Photo: WFAA)

Police are searching for the suspect who crashed into a woman in the 1100 block of Faulkner Lane in Waco late Wednesday night.

Officers found the victim around 11:45 p.m. and determined she was hit by a dark-colored vehicle that caused her a fractured skull, broken scapula and multiple abrasions, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

"She was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for treatment," Sgt. Swanton said. "She was listed in stable condition."

As of Thursday morning, Waco Police had not publicized any leads about the vehicle or driver. Anyone with information that could help officers locate the person responsible should call police at 254-750-7500.

© 2017 KCEN-TV