Police seeking information on 'Drunken Grinch' who stole booze from gas station

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man the department deemed the "Drunken Grinch" in a Facebook post late Christmas morning.

See the post below:

Police said in the post that the man depicted in the photos stole beer from a 7-Eleven store, located at 4511 N. Intersate 35, and stole champagne a few hours later from a Chevron Food Mart, located at 1019 E. Craven Ave.

The department believes the man also stole beer a week ago from a Family Dollar at 1011 E. Crest Dr.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked to call LLPD Officer Foster, Officer Beasley, or Officer Ziegler at 254-799-2479.

© 2017 KCEN-TV