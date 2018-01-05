Police: Teen accidentally shoots 15-year-old family member in Hillsboro

Photo: GoFundMe (Photo: Custom)

An official at the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said charges and arrests were likely after officials said they believe a 15-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in her living room playing a video game.

Jayla Riggs, an 8th grade student at Hillsboro Intermediate School, was shot by a 17-year-old family member on Dec. 30 around 9:40 p.m. inside the family home in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street in Hillsboro, according to police.

Riggs was taken to Hill Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Charles Jones, who ordered an autopsy be performed in Dallas. The results have not yet been made public.

The 17-year-old relative was interviewed by police but released pending further investigation. He said he did not know the gun was loaded when he accidentally fired it, according to the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

Interviews with witnesses who left the scene before officers showed up were conducted on Tuesday, according to authorities. Police said they intended to conduct more interviews with family members and witnesses before they present a case to the Hill County District Attorney’s Office.

Counselors will be available at Hillsboro ISD through the upcoming week.

“We ask all to please treat every firearm as it is loaded, and individuals under the age of 21 should not possess handguns,” the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety wrote in a statement Friday. “If a firearm is present, leave and call an adult or police at once. Should an incident occur with a firearm, all should remain at the scene and do not disturb the scene until an inquiry can be conducted by law enforcement.”

Police also expressed their “heartfelt condolences” to Riggs’ family and friends.

Anyone with information about her death should call Detective Orozco with the Hillsboro DPS Criminal Investigation Unit at 254-582-8406.

To donate to Riggs' funeral expenses, click here.

© 2018 KCEN-TV