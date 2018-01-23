Police: Waco man threatens to kill family with machete in Bellmead

A Waco man was arrested Monday after police said he threatened his family with a machete in Bellmead.

Bellmead Police arrested Timothy Turner, 31, and charged him with making a terroristic threat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said he went to a home sometime Monday in the 4700 block of Bellmead Drive, where the grandparents of his child on the mother's side lived. While there, a witness told police, he threatened to kill everyone in the home. Turner later returned around 8 p.m. on a motorcycle and pulled out a machete, police said. Witnesses tried to intervene, but he began swinging the machete in their direction, according to Police Sgt. Kory Martin.

"They believed he was there to do harm to the family as he had earlier threatened to do," Sgt. Martin explained.

Someone called 911, and Bellmead Police apprehended Turner. Martin said officers found a machete, hunting knife and two .177 caliber air pistols at the time of his arrest.

