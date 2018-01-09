Reckless driving leads to high-speed chase on I-35, one man in custody

BELL COUNTY - A reckless driving call came into the Bell County Sheriff's Department around 4 a.m. Tuesday, which led to a high-speed chase on I-35 northbound.

According Lt. T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff's Department, when police pursued the vehicle, the incident turned into a high-speed chase. The chase began around the Bell County line near MM 290 and ended in Lorena around MM 325 in McLennan County.

Cruz said there was one man and one woman in the car. The male was arrested and taken to the Bell County jail. The woman was released.

Spike strips were set up along I-35 northbound near MM 319. The spikes caused all four tires on the vehicle to blow out, and the vehicle rolled to a stop around MM 325. This exit was closed off when the vehicle stopped.

There were six law enforcement units from Bell County in the pursuit. The chase extended over three counties and more than 40 miles. No injuries were reported.

Information on the driver had not been released, as of mid-morning Tuesday.

