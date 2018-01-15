Salado Police release photo of possible burglary suspect

The Salado Police Department announced Monday it was investigating a burglary that occurred overnight on Jan. 9.

Police Chief Rick Ashe released an image of a possible suspect and a vehicle law enforcement was trying to identify.

No specific details were released about the burglary itself.

If you recognize the person or pickup truck pictured below, the Salado Police Department urged you to call officers at 254-947-5681. You may also submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by clicking here.

