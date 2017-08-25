Same suspect robs two Waco Alon convenience stores in one night, police say

Waco Police were searching Friday for a man who committed an armed robbery at the Alon convenience store located at 1800 Lyle Ave in Waco Thursday night.

Investigators said the suspect showed a handgun, forced the clerk to give him cash, then ran away -- last seen going behind the store. Roughly 3.5 hours later, police believe the same man entered another Alon convenience store at 3225 Hillcrest Dr.

"The suspect fitting the same description as our prior robbery, brandished a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money and two packs of cigarettes," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said of the second crime.

The suspect was described as being in his late 30s, heavy set, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with tattooed arms, wearing an orange polo shirt, black pants and a ski mask, according to Swanton.

No arrests had been made, as of late Friday morning. If you have any information that could help police capture the suspect, call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.

