San Antonio teacher arrested in Alice for online solicitation of a minor

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A 37-year-old teacher from San Antonio was arrested in Alice Friday for online solicitation of a minor during an operation conducted the Jim Wells Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

37-year-old Daniel Marcus Valdez is an elementary school teacher and coach at Idea South Flores Academy in San Antonio. The Sheriff's Office said that he had been contacting a female via Snapchat, sending lewd photos and soliciting sex, and drove from San Antonio to a residence in the 1100 block of Woodworth Drive to meet the minor.

Investigators were there waiting for Valdez and took him into custody at around 8:45 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the Sheriff's Office and booked for online solicitation of a minor and has since bonded out.

Authorities notified Idea South Flores Academy and were notified that he was escorted off the campus Monday morning. An investigation is ongoing to determine if there are any other victims.

