Second suspect extradited in 2014 Killeen bus driver murder

The second suspect charged in the murder 2014 murder of Killeen bus driver Christine Watkins has waived extradition hearings in Florida and was transported back to the Bell County Jail Wednesday, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Jo Ann Wilbert, 64, was being held in Bell County Friday on a capitol murder charge with $1 million bond. Wilbert was originally indicted July 26 for her alleged involvement in the murder. Detectives took her into custody in Brevard County, Florida.

Wilbert's indictment came long after the Bell County District Attorney's Office initially charged a first suspect, 32-year-old Andrew Lenard Hardesty, with murder. He was also in the Bell County Jail awaiting trial, as of Friday.

According to investigators, Watkins was shot dead in her driveway in the 1400 block of Pine Drive in Killeen the morning of Oct. 20, 2014.

