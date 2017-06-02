Sheriff seeks help from Texas Rangers, DOJ in fatal beating investigation
The Harris County Sheriff says he will reach out to the Texas Rangers and the Department of Justice for help as they continue the investigation into the altercation that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old father at a Denny's restaurant.
KHOU 3:12 PM. CDT June 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Waco landfill expansion threatens airplanes, critics sayJun. 2, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Copperas Cove teens team up to help disadvantaged studentsJun. 2, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
Construction could slow ambulance traffic to…Jun. 2, 2017, 6:15 p.m.