Sheriff's Office: Milam County tax office workers arrested for forgery

A mother-daughter duo working at the Milam County Tax Office were arrested Monday afternoon and accused of falsifying information.

Lydia Cervantes, 55, and her daughter Laura Cervantes, 26, were booked into the Milam County Jail after an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Milam County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Channel 6.

Lydia was charged with two counts of false name/information forgery on vehicle registration, and her bond was set at a total of $10,000 -- $5,000 for each count. Laura was charged with one count of the same charge, and her bond was set at $5,000, according to a dispatch supervisor at the sheriff's office.

Both have since been released on bond, according to authorities.

According to the probable cause affidavits, which were first obtained and reported on by the Temple Daily Telegram, authorities allege that Cervantes transferred a vehicle title to herself using a phony price to circumvent sales taxes, and Laura went ahead and processed the transaction.

The arrests of Laura and Lydia were the latest in a series of arrests of Milam County officials. Former Milam County Treasurer Donna Orsag, former Milam County Assistant Community Supervision Officer Ronald G. Floyd, and former Tax Assessor Kollette Barrett Morgan have all been accused of theft and ousted from their jobs in recent years.

