Shots fired from vehicle in Killeen

KILLEEN - The Killeen Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of W Elms Ave.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said upon arrival, officers were told that the victim was in the area of Ft Hood Road and Elms Avenue. The victim said she was traveling east on Elms when an unknown make or model sedan fired shots towards her vehicle, according to police.

There were no injuries reported. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here.

