Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in Houston

Photographs of Kelly Yates, left, and Kimberly Yates, right, are superimposed on age-progressed composite images developed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

SCITUATE, R.I. -- A father whose two young daughters vanished more than three decades ago finally has answers. The sisters reported missing from Rhode Island in 1985 have been located in the Houston area. Their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. Texas Rangers and Rhode Island State Police arrested Yates at her home Monday without incident. She is being returned to Rhode Island to face two charges of child snatching.

Yates and her daughters disappeared from their home in Warwick on August 26, 1985. Kelly was 10 months old and Kimberly was 3.

Russel Yates came home that night to find their beds empty. He filed a missing persons report with the Warwick Police Department the next day.

In November of that year, Russell Yates obtained a court order giving him custody of the missing children. A felony warrant for child snatching was issued on Nov. 16, 1988.

Yates told a Rhode Island newspaper Tuesday he was "stunned" by the news.

"I always hoped this day would happen," Russel Yates told the Providence Journal. "I hope they get in touch with me. I've been searching for them for 30 years."

Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were still in the Houston area. They have families of their own, according to their father.

“What happens with my ex-wife, I really feel bad about,” Yates told WPRI when asked about whether Elaine Yates should be prosecuted. “That’s not going to help her, me, or anyone else at this point. I just want to see my kids.”

