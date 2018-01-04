Six counties join forces to prevent human trafficking in Central Texas

The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition will host an event in late January to strengthen the already coordinated local effort to combat human trafficking in Central Texas. And, six counties are working together to make it happen.

The event is part of the "Not In My City" campaign, which relies on prevention through education and collaboration between local businesses, community members and areas like truck stops and motels, which might be major stopping points for sex traffickers.

In 2017, Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition partner agencies helped more than 81 victims of human trafficking locally, according to Natalie Garnett, the assistant national director of Unbound which works with such victims.

The McLennan County event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Antioch Community Church's ATS Room, which is located at 505 N. 20th St. in Waco. Simultaneous events will also be held in five other counties. Location information for the other counties can be found at the bottom of this article.

Attendees of the simultaneous events will receive training and resources related to human trafficking. Children are allowed to attend, but parental discretion was advised due to the nature of the material being discussed.

If you have any questions about the events, please email info@hothtc.org

For locations of the "Not In My City" events, check the list below.

Bosque County

Zion United Church

1421 FM 219

Clifton, TX 76634

Hill County

Hill College

Performing Arts Center (PAC)

112 Lamar Dr.

Hillsboro, TX 76645

Whitney

The Forum

101 S. Brazos St.

Whitney, TX 76692

Freestone County

Freestone Community Center

739 Fm 80 South

Donie, TX 75838

Falls County

St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Church Hall

311 Oaks St.

Marlin, Texas 76661

Limestone County

Location: TBD

(Email info@hothtc.org for updated information.)

McLennan County

Antioch Community Church - ATS Room

505 N 20th St.

Waco, TX 76707

