Six counties join forces to prevent human trafficking in Central Texas

The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition will host an event in late January to strengthen the already coordinated local effort to combat human trafficking in Central Texas. And, six counties are working together to make it happen.
The event is part of the "Not In My City" campaign, which relies on prevention through education and collaboration between local businesses, community members and areas like truck stops and motels, which might be major stopping points for sex traffickers.
In 2017, Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition partner agencies helped more than 81 victims of human trafficking locally, according to Natalie Garnett, the assistant national director of Unbound which works with such victims.
The McLennan County event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Antioch Community Church's ATS Room, which is located at 505 N. 20th St. in Waco. Simultaneous events will also be held in five other counties. Location information for the other counties can be found at the bottom of this article.
Attendees of the simultaneous events will receive training and resources related to human trafficking. Children are allowed to attend, but parental discretion was advised due to the nature of the material being discussed.
If you have any questions about the events, please email info@hothtc.org
For locations of the "Not In My City" events, check the list below.
Bosque County
Zion United Church
1421 FM 219
Clifton, TX 76634
Hill County
Hill College
Performing Arts Center (PAC)
112 Lamar Dr.
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Whitney
The Forum
101 S. Brazos St.
Whitney, TX 76692
Freestone County
Freestone Community Center
739 Fm 80 South
Donie, TX 75838
Falls County
St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Church Hall
311 Oaks St.
Marlin, Texas 76661
Limestone County
Location: TBD
(Email info@hothtc.org for updated information.)
McLennan County
Antioch Community Church - ATS Room
505 N 20th St.
Waco, TX 76707
