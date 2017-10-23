Man charged with attempting to hire acquaintance to kill ex-girlfriend

Keith James Cote booking photo. (Photo: Provided by Travis County Sheriff's Office)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly attempted to hire an acquaintance to kill his ex-girlfriend.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Keith James Cote was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation (to commit capital murder). Cote allegedly offered the acquaintance $10,000 for the murder and an additional $15,000 “to watch him put a bullet in her head,” the sheriff’s office said.

The acquaintance and his wife alerted authorities to the offer, and TCSO said they worked with the FBI, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, DPS Aviation Unit and the district attorney’s office to gather enough evidence to secure a warrant for Cote’s arrest.

Cote was booked into the Travis County Jail on Oct. 23, and TCSO said he is being held on $1 million bond.

