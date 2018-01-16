Speegleville man arrested for online solicitation of minor

Photo: Woodway PD (Photo: Custom)

A Speegleville man was arrested by Woodway Police Monday for online solicitation of a minor, the department said Tuesday.

Police said 64-year-old John Patrick McGaugh initiated a conversation on a social media account to whom he believed to be a 16-year-old girl, which turned out to be an undercover officer. The department said McGaugh was made aware of the girl's age several times over the course of the conversation and at one point made reference to the fact that he could get in trouble because of her age.

Hundreds of messages were exchanged during a week of the conversation, many of which were sexually explicit in nature, police said. According to Woodway PD, McGaugh requested the girl send several photographs of herself.

McGaugh arranged a Monday meeting with the girl at the Richland Mall in Waco, police said. He spent several hours before the meeting attempting to make the girl prove she was at the mall by taking pictures in front of various stores.

Detectives located McGaugh driving slowly in the parking lot of the mall and he was taken into custody without incident.

McGaugh faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a third degree felony.

