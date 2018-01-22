Suspect in custody after Italy, Texas school shooting

Photo by Joey Tovar

ELLIS COUNTY -- The Ellis County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody after a reported school shooting Monday morning.

The sheriff's office tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that the suspect had been arrested after the shooting in Italy, Texas.

Italy TX school shooting. Suspect in custody. More information to come. — ECSO (@ECSOTX) January 22, 2018

Officials at Stafford Elementary School confirmed to WFAA that it and Italy High School are both under lockdown.

The sheriff's office tweeted at about 9 a.m. that the students are "being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues."

According to the Texas Tribune, Italy High School is an elementary and secondary school with students in 6th through 12th grades. Last school year it had 281 students enrolled.

Italy, which calls itself "The Biggest Little Town in Texas," is located off Interstate 35E, near U.S. Highway 77 and State Highway 34, about 15 miles south of Waxahachie.

