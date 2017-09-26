Suspect in theft of 26 firearms surrenders himself in Copperas Cove

The man wanted for stealing 26 firearms from Kwik Cash Pawn on West Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove has been arrested, police announced Tuesday morning.

Following an investigation by the Copperas Cove Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacoo and Firearms, the man caught on video was identified as 22-year-old Christwell Lowell Mathes, Jr., of Copperas Cove, according to investigators.

Last Thursday, Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn signed a warrant charging Matthes with burglary of a building and theft of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 3 break-in. Mathes turned himself in to Copperas Cove Police on Sept. 22. He was arraigned the same day and held on a total $30,000 bond -- $15,000 per charge.

As of Tuesday morning, Mathes was being held in the Coryell County Jail.

