Suspect leads authorities on chase through two counties, crashes in Belton

BELTON, Texas -- A chase that began in Round Rock ended with a crash in Belton Thursday night.

A law enforcement official described the driver as a robbery suspect who was being sought down in the Round Rock area. But, no details of the alleged robbery were immediately clear.

According to two law enforcement officials, the suspect started leading authorities on a pursuit in Williamson County and drove into Bell County. The chase ended when the suspect crashed near the Central Avenue exit off I-35 in Belton.

The suspect was taken into custody. His name had not been released, as of 6:30 p.m.

