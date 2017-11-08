Suspects in custody for robbing, kidnapping man

Police lights.

Three suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after police said they robbed and kidnapped a 27-year-old man in Waco.

Officer were dispatched to a "suspicious person call" around 4 a.m. for a man yelling for help in the 2600 block of S. 15th Street in Waco.

When they arrived to the scene, they found the victim, and he told officers he had been beaten and robbed.

Police said the man told them he was called by a female friend, 35-year-old Monica Michelle Gonzales, who claimed she needed a ride from the New Road Inn located in the 4000 block of the Jack Kultgen Freeway in Waco.

When the victim arrived, and was let into the room, he was jumped by two suspects, 25-year-old Antonio Ray Flores and 20-year-old Matthew Chance Eldridge, according to police.

The Waco Police Department said he was beaten and taken to his car at knife-point by the two men. They drove him to the South Waco area near Loop 340 and S. 3rd Street, followed by Gonzales in another vehicle, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton. There, the suspects beat the man again – stealing his shoes and cell phone, Swanton added.

The victim ran away and hit for a short time in a drainage ditch, police said. The suspects stole the victim’s 2001 Saturn vehicle and fled the scene, according to officers.

The victim told police he walked back to Waco and was picked up by a passerby and taken to S. 15th Street. That is when a citizen saw him, heard him calling for help and reported him as the suspicious person the department got the original call on, police explained.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Officers found the suspects at the New Road Inn and took them into custody. They believe more suspects may have been involved in the incident, according to Swanton.

Flores and Eldridge were arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Gonzalez was arrested for aggravated kidnapping.

