DALLAS -- Police say a "suspicious package" found near an abortion clinic in North Dallas Friday morning was a hoax meant to scare people.

DPD says the item found, a trash back with an unknown object inside, was made to "incite fear," but wasn't a chemical or an explosive.

A call came in about the package near the Southwestern Womens Surgery Center in the 8600 block of Greenville Avenue. The area near the center was evacuated.

Members Dallas Bomb squad going in now to check out device pic.twitter.com/XrIdahswxk — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 20, 2017

A spokesperson for Pro-Life Catholic Committee says the group saw the package near its "40 Days For Life" prayer vigil site, close to the abortion clinic, and called police. The group says it found red paint there a week ago and believes it was targeted again.

"This event comes on the heels of our prayer volunteers witnessing a man vandalizing the site including spilling red paint on the sidewalk, dumping out our vigil materials, and leaving a beheaded doll with the words 'Pro- Choice' written on it," the group said in a statement.

"Our prime concern is for the safety of everyone in the area," Catholic Pro-Life Committee Executive Director Becky Visosky said. "We are praying for a quick and peaceful resolution."

According to its website, Southwestern Womens Surgery Center offers surgical and medical abortions.

"Our goal is to ensure that every woman’s emotional and physical needs are met," the website states. "Our clinics are renowned for providing excellent medical care and compassionate counseling."

The center hasn't released a statement.

Check back for more on this developing story.

