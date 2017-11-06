Five year old boy with Central Texas roots wounded in church shooting

A 5-year-old with ties to Central Texas was among the 20 people wounded when a gunman opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs outside San Antonio -- killing at least 26 other victims.

Ryland Ward was shot five times, including once in the elbow, twice in his stomach and twice in the leg, according to a GoFundMe page arranged in his name. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, as of the most recent update.

Ward's biological mother, Chancie McMahan, lives in San Saba along with his grandparents -- all of whom were at the hospital Monday, according to the San Saba County Sheriff's Office. At the time of the shooting, Ward was living in Sutherland was his father and stepmother.

According to reports by both Reuters and the Dallas Morning News, Ward's stepmother Joann and her two daughters, Brooke, 5, and Emily, 7, were all shot dead.

