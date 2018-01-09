Tarleton State student shot in face is paralyzed, parents say

Jamie Richards-Hogland (GoFundMe)

HOUSTON -- A Tarleton State University student who was shot in the face last month in a suspected case of mistaken identity is paralyzed from the shoulders down, her parents said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jamie Richards-Hogland, 19, was shot in her apartment on Dec. 10. Shawn Patrick Layton, 26, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Richards-Hogland was the victim of "mistaken identity over drug-related issues," according to Sgt. Sha King. A neighbor admitted that he may have been the intended target of Layton, who was a disgruntled customer of his marijuana business.

Richards-Hogland's parents said since that night, their daughter has "endured a tremendous amount of pain, frustration and anxiety."

She's currently being treated at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston.

“We would like to thank our family, friends, first responders and members of the medical community who have worked diligently to care for our daughter," her parents said.

Richards-Hogland is undergoing speech, occupational, and physical therapy every day.

"We feel extremely blessed that Jamie is alive and we continue to pray for a miracle to occur," her parents said.

A GoFundMe account describing Jamie as a "loving sweet soul" has been set up to help with her medical expenses. Go here to donate.

