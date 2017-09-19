Teen arrested after police say he tried to stab sister with kitchen knife

A 17-year-old male was arrested and booked at the McLennan County Jail after a witness said it appeared he tried to stab his 19-year-old sister with a kitchen knife at a home in Bellmead, according to Bellmead Police Detective Kory Martin.

Jekyarri Lang-Hall was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence.

He ran at his sister with the knife sometime Monday in the 1000 block of Kane Street before fleeing the scene, according to Detective Martin. He was later located and detained.

During the alleged attempted stabbing, Lang-Hall's sister was able to get into a vehicle and lock the door, Martin said.

"The victim believed that if she had not been able to lock herself into a vehicle she would have been stabbed," Detective Martin said.

Investigators said it appeared Lang-Hall and his sister had been in an argument throughout the day -- an argument that escalated into the aforementioned incident.

Channel 6 Cares: If you believe someone you know may be dealing with domestic or family abuse, contact the Waco Family Abuse Center by clicking here. You can also call the organization's 24-hour hotline at 800-283-8401.

