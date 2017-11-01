Teen hospitalized after Halloween night crime spree

Kuna neighborhood just south of the Kuna/Ten Mile roads intersection (Photo: Natalie Shaver / KTVB)

KUNA, Idaho -- Police say an intoxicated teen was taken to the hospital after a crime spree Halloween night.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday a 17-year-old boy ran through a Kuna neighborhood just south of the Kuna/Ten Mile roads intersection while kids were still trick-or-treating.

He forced his way into a Sutter’s Mill neighborhood home on Yukon Drive and started arguing with the people who live there. According to sheriff's officials, he then jumped into a truck in the driveway and tried to start it.

Somebody who lives at the home pulled the boy out before he could drive away.

He then took off on foot and broke into another home on Whitehorse Avenue, where he beat an elderly man. The boy then took off his clothes and hid in a bedroom until Kuna Police arrived moments later and took him into custody, Ada County officials said.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and took him to the hospital.

Investigators don't know why the boy picked the two homes to break into. They say he did not know the people who lived there.

Kuna Police are still investigating the case and determining what crimes the boy will be charged with when he is released from the hospital.

