Teen tries to run over victim, stabs him multiple times after club argument

A 19-year-old tried to run over an 18-year-old with a vehicle, then stabbed him multiple times early Friday morning after an argument that began outside a popular Waco bar, according to police.

The argument began at Austin's on the Avenue, which is located at 719 Austin Ave in Waco, according to officers. The two men left the club and continued arguing at 1808 S. 12th Street, where they began to fight, police said.

At some point, the 19-year-old, identified as Brandon Carlton, got into a vehicle and tried to run over 18-year-old Clayton Dill, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton. After that, the situation turned back into a physical fight, during which Carlton stabbed Dill repeatedly, Swanton said.

Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Officers said both men fled beforehand. But, Dill got into a private vehicle and made it to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds to his chest and stomach areas, according to police.

"One of the stab wounds punctured a lung, and another stab wound pierced the abdominal cavity," Sgt. Swanton said. "The victim was taken to surgery but is expected to recover."

Swanton said officers figured out where Carlton had gone and arrested him for aggravated assault. He was transferred to the McLennan County Jail, according to Swanton.

