Teenager who fired at police officer taken into custody

KILLEEN - Around 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, Killeen Police responded to the 3700 block of Charolais Drive regarding criminal mischief.

When officers arrived, the victim told police the windows to the apartment had been shot out, according to a press release from KPD.

The release also stated "while the officer was at the scene, he heard a shot fired from what he believed to be a high-powered pellet rifle and the sound of the projectile impacting nearby."

The officer immediately grabbed the victim and moved them inside the residence for safety. He immediately asked for assistance and then heard a second shot fired towards him, the release said.

When reinforcements arrived, the policeman directed other officers to the suspect, who had been firing from an open window of a nearby residence.

A 16 year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. The name of the suspect was not released since he is a juvenile.

