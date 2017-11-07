Authorities investigate Temple house fire as possible arson

TEMPLE - The Temple Fire Marshal's Office was investigating a house fire believed to be arson Monday night.

Heavy flames and smoke tore through the rear of the one-story wood frame home, which was located in the 700 block of North First Street in Temple around 7 p.m. Firefighters managed to get the flames under control in roughly an hour.

The Temple Fire Department said crews protected nearby homes from catching fire from radiant heat, but the structural damage in the house caused its roof to collapse. Temple Fire Spokesperson Thomas Pechal described the home as a "total loss."

The home was vacant, and there were no injures, according to Pechal.

