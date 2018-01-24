Temple home struck multiple times by bullets Wednesday morning

TEMPLE, Texas -- A house was hit multiple times in a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Luna Lane in Temple.

Several people called 911, and Temple Police Officers were dispatched at 1:39 a.m.

Police located four holes in the home -- two in the front and two in the back.

"A spent bullet projectile was located in the hallway of the house, which was photographed and recovered," said Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely, citing the police report.

The three people inside the home were not hurt and told authorities they were not sure why someone would shoot up their house.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

© 2018 KCEN-TV