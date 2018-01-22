Temple man arrested for impersonating an officer

Courtesy: Bell County Jail (Photo: Custom)

A 38-year-old Temple man was arrested and booked into Bell County Jail around 3 a.m. Sunday morning for impersonating a police officer.

Temple Police spokesperson Shawana Neely said police received a call from an individual who claimed a man attempted to pull him over by using red and blue lights that were mounted in the dash.

Officers were dispatched at 11:07 p.m. Saturday to the the 1200 block of W. Ave H in reference to the suspicious vehicle, Neely said.

The suspicious vehicle was described as a black truck with red and blue lights in the dash and did not have any markings to indicate a police vehicle.

Officers found the black truck in the parking lot of a local 7-Eleven store and identified the driver as David Scott Turner. Turner told police the truck did not belong to him and he was working on it for a customer, Neely said.

The caller positively identified Turner as the male attempting to stop him, and witnesses at the gas station told officers the black truck Turner was driving had attempted to stop another vehicle prior to officer’s arrival, according to Neely.

Turner was charged with impersonating a public servant, a third degree felony.

Turner's bond was set at $45,000.

