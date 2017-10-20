Temple Police Department investigates shooting near Miller Park

TEMPLE - A Central Texas man was in the hospital Friday evening after being shot near Miller Park.

Temple Police received a call around 7:20 p.m. Friday about the man being shot. When police arrived, authorities learned a person at the scene had driven him to nearby Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said officers did not have any details regarding a suspect, as of late Friday night.

The identity and condition of the victim was not immediately available. However, Neely said the victim's injuries were non life-threatening.

Temple Police were still investigating the shooting late Friday night.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

