Temple PD: Man may be impersonating police officer to rob people

TEMPLE - A man in Temple may be impersonating a law enforcement officer in order to rob people, according to Temple Police.

Police responded to a robbery at the intersection of S. 21st Street and W. Adams Avenue. The victim, who works for Mama Fu's, told officers he finished his last delivery when a newer-style Ford drove up behind him. The Mama Fu's delivery driver told police he believed the Ford was a police vehicle because it had red and blue overhead lights.

According to Officer Shawana Neely with Temple Police, the victim pulled over at the intersection of S. 21st Street and W. Adams Avenue; the driver of the Ford walked up to the victim's car window, and asked the victim for his driver's license and insurance. The victim described the man to police as a white male wearing a long sleeve t-shirt with a badge on it.

Neely said the man asked the victim to step out of the vehicle. The victim complied and the man subsequently grabbed the victim's wallet, hit the victim in the back of the neck, removed $730 and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

