Temple Police respond to shooting and standoff near church in Temple

Police responded to a shooting and standoff Thursday morning near the intersection of South 9th Street and West Avenue H in Temple.
Temple Police said they received a call about a man with a knife around 9 a.m. Officers responded and cordoned off a large perimeter.
Nearby St. Mary's Catholic Church was originally put on a hard lockdown, which was later shifted to a soft lockdown. The suspect was holed up near the church, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs