Temple Police respond to shooting and standoff near church in Temple

Police responded to a shooting and standoff Thursday morning near the intersection of South 9th Street and West Avenue H in Temple.

Temple Police said they received a call about a man with a knife around 9 a.m. Officers responded and cordoned off a large perimeter.

Nearby St. Mary's Catholic Church was originally put on a hard lockdown, which was later shifted to a soft lockdown. The suspect was holed up near the church, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

