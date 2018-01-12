Temple Police search for driver in fatal I-35 hit-and-run crash

TEMPLE, Texas -- The Temple Police Department on Friday identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash that shut down I-35 near the 302 exit Thursday night.

Veronica Salinas, 48, of Temple, was found dead by officers around 8:46 p.m. Thursday. But, police could not find the vehicle they believe struck her.

The department's Accident Reconstruction Unit has launched an investigation into the crash and officers are searching for the vehicle.

Anyone who might have been involved in the crash or witnessed it was urged to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

"Any vehicles involved in this accident will most likely have extensive damage," Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely wrote in a press release.

Click here to submit an anonymous web tip.

© 2018 KCEN-TV