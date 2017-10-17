Temple Police search for 'person of interest' in bank robbery inside H-E-B

The Temple Police Department released photos Tuesday of a man police said was a "person of interest" in the First Convenience Bank robbery that happened Oct. 6 inside the H-E-B on West Adams Avenue.

Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely described the man as Hispanic, in his mid-twenties, with a possible goatee, a height of 5'4"-5'5" and a medium build.

"At the time of the robbery, the subject was wearing a black baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt with a Santa Monica logo similar to the Starbuck logo, and khaki shorts," Neely said.

Neely said the man's vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan -- possibly a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the man or the bank robbery to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-8477. You can also report a tip anonymously by clicking here.

