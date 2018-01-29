Temple Police search for suspect in aggravated assault case

Costrinia West (Photo: John Henry L. Dominguez)

TEMPLE - Temple Police announced Monday they were searching for a man suspected of being involved in an aggravated assault last Thursday in the 500 block of S. Knob Street in Temple.

Officials said they received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area.

Initially, officers were told two black males fled the area from where the shots were fired.

Law enforcement established a perimeter and a K-9 Officer arrived on scene to assist with locating the suspects. However, they were unable to locate them after several hours.

During the investigation, detectives discovered information that led them to obtain a warrant for Costrinia West. The warrant was for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A 14-year-old juvenile male was also arrested in connection with the incident.

The case was still under investigation Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

You may also click here to submit a confidential tip online.

© 2018 KCEN-TV